Monday | A warmer weather pattern builds in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! it’s a cool and clear morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the beaches.
Under sunshine, we’ll warm up into the mid and upper 70s by early afternoon an temperatures are forecast to peak near 80° across inland Chatham County this afternoon. The forecast remains dry and mostly sunny with a breeze averaging 5 to 10 MPH. Get outside and enjoy it!
It’ll cool, quickly, through the 70s and into the 60s this evening after sunset. A mostly clear evening sky is in the forecast.
Temperatures bottom-out in the 50s and lower 60s Tuesday morning and recover back into the low to mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. Humidity remains pretty low and the sky mostly sunny. Gorgeous, albeit increasingly warm, weather is in the forecast through Thursday.
Our next chance of rain arrives Friday into Saturday. Keep that in-mind if you have outdoor plans.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.