One month into vaccine eligibility for all Georgians: 22% fully vaccinated in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been one month since all Georgians 16+ qualified to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the supply is outweighing the number of people that actually want to get the vaccine.
As well as in the Coastal Empire, the state of Georgia is also lagging behind in vaccination numbers. The entire state is sitting at 23-percent of people fully vaccinated. Locally, Chatham County is at 22-percent fully vaccinated. Bryan County is lower at 20 percent fully vaccinated, and Effingham County is just at 15 percent fully vaccinated.
“I think we just need to be sure we are presenting the data factually and not giving the appearance we are hiding anything, and I think over time the hesitancy will evade and more and more people will take the vaccine,” said Dr. Davis, Coastal Health District.
Locally and at the state level, 75-84 year olds have the most people vaccinated. Women also lead the category for vaccinated adults across the state and in our local counties.
There are eight mass vaccination sites across the state including the one at Gulfstream that is open 5 days a week, Tuesday-Saturday.
