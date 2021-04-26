Ribbon-cutting ceremony opens new bridge over Harbor River

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A long-term project in Beaufort County has finally opened.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation cut the ribbon to open the new bridge over the Harbor River.
This $77 million bridge connects Hunting Island to St. Helena Island.
“I think I came across that bridge when I was three years old heading out to Honey Island Camp with my parents,” state Rep. Shannon Erickson said.
Long-term members of the Lowcountry saw a big change Monday.
“I think back to when you were drive a school bus, to school buses coming across that small bridge back in the day,” state Rep. Michael Rivers said.
A brand new 3,000-foot long, 65-foot tall bridge opened in Beaufort County
“It replaces an 82-year-old swing span structure with a modern, beautiful, if I can say so myself as an engineer, beautiful modern bridge.”
The project took over 10 years to complete and finished 60 days ahead of time. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says this is the largest project to be completed in their 10-year project.
“This is a critical evaluation route as part of our evacuation plan for hurricanes and other significant events.”
They hope this bridge will benefit the entire community.
“Obviously, this bridge will easily accommodate shrimp boats, so we are very thankful for because it’s to be able to, to meet the economic needs of the area with this fantastic structure”
“And I think those citizens, as well as all the people that go to Fripp Island and enjoy this beautiful area we have, will be able to travel without being on a roller coaster.”
The work in this area is not done yet, demolishing on the old bridge starts Tuesday and it will be repurposed offshore as an artificial reef.
