Savannah Christian student honored with Youth of the Year award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club presented a local student the Grainger Honda Youth of the Year award on Monday.
The group presented the award to Jack Floyd, a senior at Savannah Christian Preparatory School, at the Carey Hilliard’s banquet room.
Floyd has volunteered with the Veterans Association delivering food and helping the find medications. He has also volunteered with PACK that helps pack bags for local elementary schools.
“It’s a huge honor. It is big for me and my school because my school hasn’t had any student so far receive this honor, at least recently. So, it’s been big for me to be recognized for my academic achievement as well as my community service and it’s big just to bring it back to the school because it shows the quality of the student body we have,” Floyd said.
Floyd also said it is great to have a community around him that inspires him and that he can inspire as well.
