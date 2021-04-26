Savannah Police working to ID persons of interest in armed robbery case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two persons of interest in an armed robbery investigation.
Detectives say the persons of interest are wanted for questioning in an armed robbery that occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at Barnard and Huntingdon streets. Both subjects are black males who appear to be in their early 20s. One male subject wore a black hat, white shirt, pink pants, and black Nike shoes, and the second male wore a blue hat, white shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call SPD’s Robbery Unit at (912) 651-6694 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
