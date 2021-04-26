SCCDI hosting virtual meeting to discuss issues students with disabilities face with online learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Council on Disability Issues is hosting an online meeting to talk about the struggles students with disabilities face with online learning.
Advocates and attorneys will be part of the panel of guest speakers.
The meeting is to help parents know about the options they have if there is an issue with their student’s school.
“What COVID has shown us is regardless if we are in this pandemic or not, those parent’s rights are still accessible. Understanding what those rights are and how to access them is very important,” said Erin Roma, Non Lawyer Advocate, Mother.
The virtual meeting will be Monday, April 26 from 2 until 3:30 p.m. No registration is required.
To join the meeting, click here.
