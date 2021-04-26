SCCPSS and Savannah Police partner to debut Handle with Care program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Student safety and well-being have always been top priorities for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, but the district is placing new emphasis on these concerns with a new partnership with the Savannah Police Department. They hope to address childhood trauma early.
“We view Handle with Care as another tool to help build positive relationships between the home, the school and the community,” said Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of SCCPSS.
While the school system has always worked to address trauma, this new formalized process will allow staff to step in to help sooner. When police are called to a scene or an incident and they notice a child is involved or a witness, they can use an app developed by the district to notify them about the student’s encounter with law enforcement.
“We know that trauma has very devastating effects on children and so the purpose is to help them be successful in school and know that we’re there, we care about them and we want to help them get through this and it’s going to be okay. Just to put our arms around them in a loving way of saying, ‘You know if you need support we’re here for you,’” said Dr. Kimberly Hancock, the Associate Superintendent of Learning Support Services.
Officers say the app is easy to use and it takes seconds to add the student’s name and school. The app then alerts the student’s principal and counselor to handle the student with care the next day. Officials say the school’s response can range from counseling to extra help with assignments to just keeping an eye on them, but it’s meant to mitigate the impact of the event and prevent further escalation.
“Connecting them with the services is the big part of it which is nationwide, that’s part of the biggest problem is the services are there, it’s just connecting them to it,” said Major Robert Gavin with Savannah Police.
Handle with Care debuted on Monday at the East Side Precinct, but leaders say their hope is to use it with all local agencies this fall when school returns.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.