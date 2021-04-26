SPD investigates fatal single-vehicle wreck on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a fatal single-vehicle wreck that occurred Saturday evening.
According to the Savannah Police Department, at around 5:20 p.m., 56-year-old Craig Blige, of Savannah, was traveling north on Ogeechee Road and while traveling through a curve, he lost control of the vehicle and struck a large tree near Stiles Avenue. Blige did not survive the crash.
SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate.
