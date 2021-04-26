Toombs Co. farmer’s onions shipped near and far

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An onion farmer in Toombs County helps deliver the world famous crop to stores and buyers each season.
Vidalia Onions from Aries Haygood’s farm go across North America and beyond. They grow hundreds of acres of onions each spring.
He says a crop hangs in the balance all the way to harvest.
“One cold snap comes along like we experienced and all of a sudden we get what we call bulgers or seed stems, and it just reduces your yields so much,” Haygood said.
They harvest the crop acre by acre, just like they planted it. The split their harvest. Some they ship quickly. Others go into cold storage to ship later in the season.
“We’re getting plenty of onions in compared to what we’re shipping out. What hits us later is trying to fill up the huge storage centers in this small window,” he said.
He says onions offer some unique challenges compared to cotton, peanuts and other row crops. But the loyalty Vidalia Onions draw from customers help motivate him and others.
“To see the finished product, to see the guys out here clipping the onions. They are excited, they’re happy. We have the yields. And that is what makes it worth it for me,” Haygood said.
The reward comes from helping bring the world famous vegetable to fans year after year.
