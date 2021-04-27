Construction begins on Hwy 17 at the Ga., S.C. line

Construction is happening along Highway 17 on the South Carolina side of the Talmadge Bridge. The road will be expanded from two lanes to four from the Georgia-South Carolina Line to 315. During that process, there will be possible lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday-Fridays. Drivers can expect some delays at least through May for this phase of the expansion.