Construction begins on Hwy 17 at the Ga., S.C. line

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County is making some major improvements to a main highway leading into Savannah.
Construction is happening along Highway 17 on the South Carolina side of the Talmadge Bridge. The road will be expanded from two lanes to four from the Georgia-South Carolina Line to 315. During that process, there will be possible lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday-Fridays. Drivers can expect some delays at least through May for this phase of the expansion.
The initial planning of the project started about 10 years ago and now that construction is underway, it will take about four years to complete.
Elected officials in Beaufort and Jasper counties made the decision to allocate their federal funds to the $42 million project on Highway 17. Leaders hope the updated road will continue to bring economic growth to the area and ease access once the Jasper Ocean terminal port is in place.
“It’s very, very exciting and as a lot of projects go, people will be inconvenienced but I am hoping once it is completed, they will only have pleasant memories and we can save a lot of lives with this project,” said Andrew Fulghun, County Administrator - Jasper County.
In addition to widening the road, the intersection of Highway 17 and South Carolina 315 will be turned into a modified T intersection which will allow traffic heading south on 315 to get into a safe lane via a traffic light and merge into traffic going south on Highway 17.
Once the project is complete in a few years, there will still be about two additional miles they need to expand and then it will be four lanes all the away from the Back River Bridge to I-95, which they are currently working to get funding for.
