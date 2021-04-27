Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-27-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather most of this week. This will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather. Temps will be above average all week and we could see some 90 temps Thursday. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and our next rain chance. Low pressure is forecast to move south of the area this weekend. This may bring us rain chances. Computer models have been trending drier but we still need to watch this closely.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 79-85.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 59-65.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly to cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: E winds at 5-10 kts becoming SE, seas 1-2 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kts becoming S after midnight, seas 1-2 ft. Wednesday: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 1-2 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.