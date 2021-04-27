Former Savannah city manager named CAT’s chief financial officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Savannah city manager has been hired to be Chatham Area Transit’s chief financial officer.
CAT announced Tuesday that Stephanie Cutter’s first day was April 19.
As CFO, Cutter is charged with overseeing CAT’s finance department, the annual budget and ensuring the agency’s financial compliance with state and federal regulations.
Cutter worked for the City of Savannah for 29 years. She became the city manager in 2013. She retired from that position in 2016.
