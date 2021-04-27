Georgia Southern preparing for return to normal operations this fall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Life at Georgia Southern University could look drastically different and more like pre-pandemic this fall. But how different we’re all waiting to see.
Southern joined with other state schools earlier this year to announce intentions of returning to fully in-person classes come Fall semester.
“That is both a strategy, and also a hope,” GSU President Dr. Kyle Marrero said.
Dr. Marrero says they’re in constant communication with the state leaders as they formalize whether classes, housing, recreation and more return to pre-COVID status and how.
“The University System of Georgia will direct us along each path to guidelines or protocols will be lifted, changed, etc. along that way,” Dr. Marrero said.
He says universities will likely hold onto some of the innovations discovered during COVID as options, but “We’re a traditional campus. Our students come to Georgia Southern because they want to have engagement on a campus,” he said
Whether the state requires vaccinations or not will be their call, he says. He continues to encourage people to get one and points to the thousands of vaccinations delivered on both Armstrong and Statesboro campuses for university faculty, staff and students, and open clinics for the outside community.
“Our goal is to create a vaccine environment to insure to a level where we can be fully open,” Dr. Marrero said.
Dr. Marrero stressed the decisions will come down from the state level and not from each university.
He says they could change and change again, and change again between now and Fall.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.