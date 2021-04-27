Hilton Head, Daufuskie Island experiencing 911 phone line issues

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - There is a disruption to the 911 phone lines on Hilton Head Island and Daufuskie Island.
Currently, all calls are being routed to the Beaufort County 911 Communication Center. According to the Town of Hilton Head, callers need to let the phone ring and do not hang up early as there is a slight delay in receiving the call.
The best option to call 911 is from a cell phone.
The Beaufort County Communications Center is working with the phone company to resolve the issue.
