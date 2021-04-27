New COVID-19 case numbers continue to go down in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, new COVID-19 case numbers continue to go down and stay down.
Signs around town direct you to drive-through COVID testing centers. Local new case numbers have dropped as low as at the start of the pandemic. But public health and public safety leaders say the community - like the region - is not out of the woods yet.
Daily case numbers have stayed at fewer than a dozen for several weeks. Tuesday’s two-week average of 69 cases per 100,000 people comes in way below the 100 case mark.
“However, our infection rate - the seven day average - is still above five percent. That’s still a little concerning. It tells me there’s still some infection out there and people need to use good common sense and be cautious,” Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said.
Georgia Department of Public Health data shows more than 24,000 have had at least a first dose of vaccine if not both. Wynn says it remains in supply and readily available with local health agencies, pharmacies offering clinics on a regular basis.
“I encourage everyone to do that. In fact, I would ask them “what are you waiting on,’” Wynn said.
Even with some loosening of the requirements, they still urge us all to use caution and be aware of our surroundings.
