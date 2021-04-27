New Hampstead K-8 School construction delayed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is one step closer to alleviating the overcrowding of schools in West Chatham. Construction continues on the district’s newest school, New Hampstead K-8, which is set to open next year. But just as much work is being done behind the scenes to prepare the educational components.
“It’s very, very exciting when you get to see it from the foundation up and so what we do as administrators and teachers to build not only the bricks and mortar, but the foundation for the children in terms of academics and their learning success is very very important to us. So we want to go in strong with high expectations,” said Dr. Troy Brown, who will serve as principal of New Hampstead.
With a budget of more than $40 million, the school is set to open in January at the start of second semester, a delay from the original plan because of nearly 60 days of rain and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We anticipated that there would be some delays for rain and then also some of the workers had COVID-19 and so they had to kind of slow the process so there are numerous things that came into play that has kind of delayed the process however we’ll gain those days back as we have sunny weather so they are working now as we speak to make sure we’re on target,” said Kaye Aikens, SCCPSS Interim Associate Superintendent of Elementary and K-8 Schools.
The new school was needed because of the growth West Chatham has seen in recent years. District officials tell us they strategically reassigned students from existing schools.
“We looked at a zone that was almost construction finished and so those kids were able to pull in and go to the new school,” said Dr. Brown.
Officials say with other projects planned in West Chatham they considered future growth in the new boundaries. The school will serve about 800 coming from Godley Station, about 100 from Bloomingdale Elementary and nearly 50 from West Chatham Middle School with room to grow if needed. These students will start the year together in a swing site at Godley Station where a majority are now.
“Our plan basically is to say you know one half of the hallway is Godley Station, one half is New Hampstead… And so we’ll do team building activities for the staff and students so that when we do transition and we’ll communicate with the parents on how it’s actually going to work,” said Dr. Brown.
They say when construction is complete, they’ll plan tours and open houses in the new space built just for them.
“It’s a beautiful facility. It, it will offer all those things that all the other schools offer, but at another level because everything is new and fresh you know a new school community coming together new principal working with new teachers and students gelling together so we’re just very very excited,” said Aikens.
New Hampstead K-8 will be about a mile from the high school allowing several advantages for curriculum continuation.
