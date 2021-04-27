Officers pull unconscious woman from burning car on Henry Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured in a crash Monday night on Henry Street in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Police Department, seven officers helped pull the unconscious 18-year-old passenger from the burning vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to Henry Street near Dieter Street at about 11:45 p.m. Officers arrived and saw fire coming from the hood of the car.
According to police, the driver had gotten out of the vehicle but the woman in the passenger seat was still in the car and was unresponsive.
They were able to pull the woman over the front passenger seat and out of the back door.
Savannah Fire arrived and extinguished the flames.
“I am so proud of these officers for their actions when responding to the scene last night,” Chief Roy Minter said. “They literally ran toward the flames and worked quickly as a team to not only remove the passenger from the car but get her to a safe location. Had they not acted as they did, the passenger in the car could have suffered more serious injuries or even lost her life.”
Both the driver and passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
SPD says according to the initial investigation, the driver failed to maintain the lane and struck a light pole and tree before hitting another tree.
The seven officers that helped pull the victim to safety were Cpl. Jacob Davey, Officer Timothy Valmont, Officer Janson Neff, Officer Molly Moran, Officer Sydney Delince, Officer Jason Zimmerman and Officer Anthony Traniello.
The crash remains under investigation by TIU.
