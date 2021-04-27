Proposed changes to quadricycle routes tabled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposal to extend routes yet again for quadricycles in Savannah, what some consider pubs on wheels, was recently up for consideration.
Residents downtown actually planned a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss what kind of an impact having quadricycles in more residential areas could have.
In recent years, there’s been some pushback from downtown residents of having the quadricycles pass by their homes, citing noise as one major issue, an issue several of the companies that operate the vehicles have said they’ve tried to address.
Those who live and work downtown say the latest attempt to alter the route boundaries stemmed from a plea from McDonough’s, claiming they’ve lost revenue since the quadricycle routes were pulled from Chippewa Square.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was asked about the proposal and potential impact on downtown residents knowing he’d weighed in on the issue as a council member before. He said he didn’t know the route proposal was even being considered.
“Not familiar about any type of discussion about it, I was not advised about it. And I would have some concerns about it,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
The mayor’s concerns were apparently enough for him to put a stop to the route change pilot program altogether shortly after his Tuesday news conference.
So, now that the proposal is off the table, downtown residents are still meeting to talk about it.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.