Savannah-area elected officials protest Georgia’s new voting law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local elected officials in the Savannah area gathered Tuesday to protest Senate Bill 202.
That’s the bill that has been gaining national attention with Democrats calling it Republicans’ voter suppression legislation.
They talked about how SB 202 restricts access to the ballot by limiting drop box availability, criminalizing handing food and water to voters in line, and cutting 11 days of mandatory early voting for federal runoff elections.
State Rep. Carl Gilliard spoke about how Washington D.C. could be stepping in to stop the bill.
“Senator Warnock fighting for us with a bill in D.C. and then the president, so watch what’s happening in Washington. There is some movement on those bills and in the court system, so it’s not over until God says it’s over,” Rep. Gilliard said.
They also talked about how the bill transfers a large amount of power over election administration to Republicans in the state legislature.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Chatham County Commission Chair Chester Ellis were also among the speakers.
