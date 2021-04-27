SC reports 307 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 307 newly-confirmed and 132 probable new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 1:44 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 307 newly-confirmed and 132 probable new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The report also included two confirmed deaths and, for the second day in a row, no probable deaths.

That brings the totals to 479,940 confirmed cases, 96,016 probable cases, 8,309 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.

The report tallied the results of 9,163 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.6%, up from 3.7% reported on Monday.

To date, the state has performed more than 7.3 million COVID-19 tests.

