SC reports 307 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 307 newly-confirmed and 132 probable new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The report also included two confirmed deaths and, for the second day in a row, no probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 479,940 confirmed cases, 96,016 probable cases, 8,309 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 9,163 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.6%, up from 3.7% reported on Monday.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.3 million COVID-19 tests.
