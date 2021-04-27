Taking Care of Business: A window to success

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you ask customers, there is plenty to love about Savannah’s Cuban Window Café.
“The café con leche obviously,” says Melissa Hyatt.
“I like coming in and grabbing the pastries,” adds James Kleinschimdt.
“You can’t forget about the tostada, oh my God,” says another regular.
It’s food that seems to transport them to a familiar place.
“I’m from Miami actually and so it kind of reminds me of home, the food,” said one visitor.
“I’m telling you it is a little piece of home right here in Savannah,” adds Florida Keys native J.P. Hyatt.
But for owners Michael Lieberman and Cynthia Santana finding this home for their café was somewhat by chance.
“We moved to Savannah about one year ago with intentions to take jobs working for other people. COVID hit, the job market looked real soft and we saw this gem of a store not being used and we decided to turn it into a café,” said Lieberman.
However, designing their new restaurant with a window built in during the pandemic, well, perhaps that was fate.
“I think the window’s a big draw. I think I can probably estimate at least 15-20 percent additional business because we have the window,” Lieberman says.
It’s a design feature admittedly they can’t take credit for.
“We really didn’t reinvent the wheel we kind of copied an already existing functioning idea,” Lieberman said.
Whether it’s the window, the food or the atmosphere, they’ve found a way to not only survive but grow during the pandemic.
“When we started, we figured, ‘Oh, me and him will work it,’” said Santana. “We’re at a point where we’re hiring new employees. The business just keeps growing and we’re just really thankful for it and just happy to be cooking some good food for people.”
Taking care of business but more importantly, taking care of those who’ve helped them get to where they are today.
“We’re not leaving. We’re staying. We love it!” said Lieberman.
They say they are planning on adding a food truck this summer and hopefully a second location on the Southside of Savannah on Abercorn by the end of the year.
