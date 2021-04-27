Tanger Outlets Hilton Head to hold jobs fair on Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Tanger Outlets Hilton Head will be holding a jobs fair on Saturday, May 1 to fill open positions for the spring and summer seasons at both Tanger 1 and Tanger 2, according to a release.
Interested candidates are invited to meet with store leaders between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to ask questions about available positions, employee benefits and discounts and to submit applications. Management at Tanger Outlets is also looking to hire for security and housekeeping roles.
Interested candidates who submit an application will receive voucher for a free coupon book and will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card.
For more information, connect with Tanger Outlets Hilton Head online or call 843-837-5410.
