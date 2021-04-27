Tuesday | Dry weather, sunshine are still in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool and clear morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s around the Savannah Metro through the morning commute.
Under sunshine, we’ll warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by early afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the lower 80s across inland Chatham County this afternoon; cooler at the beach. The forecast remains dry and mostly sunny with a breeze averaging 5 to 10 MPH. Get outside and enjoy it!
Temperatures cool back into the 70s by early evening and into the 60s after sunset. Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 50s and 60s Wednesday morning. It’ll be coolest inland, west of I-95.
Wednesday is forecast to be warmer. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s Wednesday with a bit more of a “humid-feeling” into the afternoon.
The real warmth arrives Thursday and Friday. Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s both afternoons. Friday features a chance of scattered rain; mainly late in the day.
Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain lingers into Saturday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
