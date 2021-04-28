Art show specializing in “functional art” makes US debut in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Art you can use - that’s the focus of the Unique Design X Savannah exhibition that debuted Wednesday.
“Everything can be used. Everything has a function,” Event Organizer Morgan Morris said.
Savannah is the first American city to host the event. Previously, it was held in Shanghai and Paris.
Morris hails from the Hostess City. She and her daughter have been hard at work curating pieces from artists around the world.
It’s on display at the Trustees’ Garden in Savannah through May 2 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. each day.
Tickets cost $10 for the general public, but admission is free for students and seniors.
