Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office apprehend man in connection with Shanklin Road carjacking

Jonas Washington Jr. is wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | April 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 5:06 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended Jonas Washington Jr., 22, wanted in connection with a carjacking last Thursday on Shanklin Road, according to a release.

Washington was found Wednesday at a residence in Burton after the Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound Tracking Team led deputies to his location, according to a release.

Washington was wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary 1st Degree, Kidnapping and Grand Larceny. Deputies, as well as K-9 and aviation units, were searching near Parris Island Gateway in Burton on Wednesday.

Washington will be transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

