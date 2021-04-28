City of Richmond Hill planning to hold Fourth of July celebration

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill announced their plans for their Independence Day celebration. The city says it’s the largest event that they put on every year.
It’ll be like a flashback to 2019 in J.F. Gregory Park for this year’s Independence Day celebration. City officials say they decided to move forward with it this year when the governor lifted several COVID-19 restrictions.
On Saturday, July 3 the park will be full of vendors, food trucks and games. A firework show will be in the evening.
Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter says the park offers plenty of space to spread out and attendees can wear masks if they choose.
“It’s a family event and really wanting to get back to normalcy as much as possible and do it in a safe manner. Beginning on the first of July we will be painting the town red, white and blue like we usually do. Putting the lights up at city hall, every flag that we can get a hold of and stick it in every corner of the city we will,” Mayor Carpenter said.
The event will start at 4:30 p.m. and it is free. The city will be posting any updates about it on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.