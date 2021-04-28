Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-28-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather most of this week. This will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather. Temps will be above average all week and we could see some 90 temps Thursday. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and our next rain chance. Low pressure is forecast to move south of the area this weekend. This may bring us rain chances. Computer models have been trending drier but we still need to watch this closely. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Monday with a slightly better chance for showers. Temps will warm well into the 90s most of next week.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 80-86.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 62-67.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly to cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 90.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SE winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
