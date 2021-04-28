Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-28-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather most of this week. This will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather. Temps will be above average all week and we could see some 90 temps Thursday. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and our next rain chance. Low pressure is forecast to move south of the area this weekend. This may bring us rain chances. Computer models have been trending drier but we still need to watch this closely. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Monday with a slightly better chance for showers. Temps will warm well into the 90s most of next week.