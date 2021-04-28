Do you know these goats? CCPD looking for owners of goats found on the loose

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Once again police in our area are stepping in and putting a couple of baaad boys in the back of their police cruiser. But this time, it’s a couple of goats who are just missing their owners.
The Chatham County Police Department rescued two Nubian Goats after they were found at Express Tire on Ogeechee Road by an employee.
The goats are currently staying with a sergeant and are safe. Police say they just want to be able to reunite them with their owners.
If you have any information that can help police, call Lt. Frank Chisholm at 912.800.3529 or their main number at 912.652.6940.
