Guitar signed by member of “The Rolling Stones” up for auction

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) -An annual Lowcountry event is moving to the spring and moving to Honey Horn at the Coastal Discovery Museum.
But Pearls to Pluff Mud is keeping its popular auction that once again has some great items available.
Pearls to Pluff Mudd is a fundraiser for the Cross Schools in Bluffton and this year will help fund an expansion of their high school with a Night in Havana-themed party this Friday night.
The auction at this year’s event includes a Fender guitar signed by the members of the Rolling Stones, custom artwork, including a re-purposed mirrored surf board, and several excursions, including a seven-night stay in a Tuscan villa.
The auction always offers a major boost to the fundraising at the event, which is now in its 15th year.
“There are a few tickets available, although we are getting pretty close to max. So, there is a virtual package available if they want the ability to bid online. We have some amazing packages this year,” Cross Schools Director of Marketing and Development Kelly Williams said. “This will be a silent auction item by Fire and Pine, which is a local company that makes local maps of our area. There’s a little bit of everything, everything from experiences that will probably be more for guys but women can do them too, to shopping experiences that women will love. A lot of great things, a lot of great partners.”
Friday’s event will be in-person with limited attendance at Honey Horn.
There will be a silent auction component for those registering for the event virtually.
You can find more information here.
