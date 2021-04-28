Hinesville Fire continues training for new recruits

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Fire Department will soon have some new faces.
The department launched a new 8-week, in-house training program. For years, recruits would train at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in the town of Forsyth, just northwest of Macon.
“Today we’re putting a lot of building blocks together”
The lessons inside the classroom.
“We’re getting a lot of knowledge between the textbook, and obviously we’re coming out here today.”
Now being applied outside.
“We’re doing a lot of hands-on type of stuff, which is where a lot of people learn the best,” fire recruit Thomas Lazaras said.
Hinesville fire recruits, joined by several fire instructors, got to practice putting a mock house fire out at Bryan County EMS’s burn building.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to learn from all these guys. It’s definitely been a great experience to learn from them,” fire recruit Adam Ziter said.
I was able to suit up with them to get that experience, while instructors supervised. This is what recruits see while inside the burn building.
Here the instructor is teaching me about how a fire grows and how to use the fire hose.
After attacking the fire in a Z pattern from the top of the fire to the base - the blaze is out.
Hinesville Fire’s training officer says this style of training has helped current crews and will help future crews fight structure fires which the department has seen an increase during the past year.
“Due to this style of training, we’ve been able to keep the damage to the structures to a minimum.” Bearers of the Oath, a firemen fraternity, helped with today’s training,” Hinesville Fire Department Capt. Alex Mason said.
One instructor says the department will see another benefit from training their own.
“You’re taking and creating a legacy and heritage in your department for the first time,” said Shane Bentley, with Bearers of the Oath.
Because Hinesville Fire plans to continue training its recruits in-house and part of the program requires a burn building, the department is building its very own burn building. The funding has already been received and construction is expected to start soon.
