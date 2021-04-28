Local Statesboro pharmacy closes its doors after 60 years in business

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro pharmacy closed its doors on Wednesday for the last time, after 60 years in business.
Plenty of customers stopped by Medical Center Pharmacy after hearing that the drug store would be closing on Wednesday. Some picked up one last prescription. Some paid their last respects. Many felt they’re losing more than just a drug store.
“I found out at coffee this morning. I had no idea. It was a shock, total shock. It’s the reason I came by here today,” said customer Bill Golden.
Inside, a women’s boutique on one side, baby gifts on the other, and a soda shop in the back.
“When I was a little girl we used to come in here, and it was a little kitchen in the back and we used to get all types of snacks,” said customer India Walden.
“I remember bringing my teenage kids here just to have, like you said, milkshakes,” said customer Tinker Lanier.
Customers said they’ve worried Medical Center would eventually close, especially as national chains have begun to open locations in Statesboro.
“It’s hard to compete with Walmart, Walgreens and all that,” said customer Amy Floyd.
“We’ve got that ‘shiny syndrome,’ like the magpie. If it’s shiny and new, we want to go check it out. But if we stop and think, there’s a lot of value in the things that have been here a long time,” said customer Shari Barr.
The pharmacy notified customers that their prescriptions would default to a Walgreens just up the street, unless they had another preferred pharmacy. Many of the customers WTOC spoke with said they were transferring their prescriptions to one of the other local pharmacies.
