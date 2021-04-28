Man arrested for rape inside Berwick grocery store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police arrested a man on rape charges for an incident that happened at a grocery store in the Berwick area.
CCPD was called out to the Berwick Marketplace Kroger on Ogeechee Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Chatham County Police Department Lieutenant Anthony Gallo tells us the incident happened inside the grocery store. One man was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping, and battery.
Police tell us no minors were involved.
This is a developing story. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.