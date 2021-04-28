New head coach for Claxton Tigers football program

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Claxton Tigers football team has a new head coach.
The Evans County School District announced that Coach Greg Hill will take over the program after a recommendation from the superintendent. The Board of Education approved the recommendation.
Hill was the quarterback for the 1999 Georgia Southern National Championship team.
Hill graduated from GSU with a Bachelor of Science in Commercial Recreation and a Masters Degree in Special Education. He holds an Education Specialist’s Degree from Liberty University.
Prior to coming to Claxton, Hill has served as an assistant coach for Georgia Southern in 2002 and 2003, Special Education teacher and assistant football coach at Statesboro High School, offensive coordinator at Carroll County Schools, head football coach at Bradwell Institute in Liberty County, and, most recently, offensive coordinator at Statesboro High School.
He has 19 years of teaching experiences and 21+ years of coaching experience.
Hill replaces Toney Welch as Head Football Coach.
