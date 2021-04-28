Now open in Savannah!

Doctors Jonathan Shults and Joseph Boaen take the TIME to get to know each patient personally on the first visit. They do not rush the process and make sure you feel comfortable to move forward with treatment of the diagnosis. From each INDIVIDUALIZED treatment plan, to possible in office nerve testing, to possible surgery and/or physical therapy, you can have confidence knowing that the Hand and Shoulder Center of Coastal Empire Orthopedics has your best interest at heart.