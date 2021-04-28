Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making stops around the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Hostess City this week and will be making several stops around the Coastal Empire.
The Wienermobile will be in town cruising the highways of Savannah from Thursday, April 29 until Sunday, May 2. While there, they will be offering frank fanatics the chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels.
Appearances will be at the following locations:
- Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau (305 W Collins St, Pooler, GA 31322) Thursday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Grifols Biomat (8805 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA, 31405) Friday, April 30, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man of the Year Fundraiser (3016 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404) Thursday, April 29, 2:00-4:30 p.m.
- Ogeechee Meat Market (6021 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA 31419) Friday, April 30, 3:00-6:00 p.m.
- Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services (514 E Henry St, Savannah, GA 31404) Thursday, April 29, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Richmond Hill History Museum Cars & Coffee (11460 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324) Saturday, May 1, 9:00-10:30 a.m.
Of course, attendees will be able to take home an iconic Wiener Whistle.
