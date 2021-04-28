Renovations to begin on Candler County courthouse

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Candler County could soon see and feel some extra room when they visit the courthouse.
The renovations to this 100 year old courthouse will go beyond a new coat of paint. They will redivide and redesign space so county offices can serve people better.
The style might be timeless, but the square footage isn’t. The clerk of court and Probate Judge will divide the old offices of the Tax Commissioner and Tax Assessor who moved across town to help serve customers better.
“Sometimes we find that we don’t have enough room. Sometimes we run out of space and we’ve been running out of space for some time now,” Probate Judge Tony Thompson said.
It’s expected to cost about $200,000. Upstairs in the courtroom, they will replace the bolted chairs with pews to give more flexibility in seating as well as new lighting and new technology to take them into the next century.
The renovation should begin in the next few days.
