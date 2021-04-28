Top Teacher: Barbara Harris

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - We had a special surprise waiting outside West Chatham Elementary School for 1st grade teacher Barbara Harris as she was named a WTOC Top Teacher.
“I love this school because I love how we work together. I love how we try to communicate with each other. Not only do I teach the academic side within the classroom, but I also teach life lessons that show manners, good respect, resilience, those mindset skills in the world when they grow up and become adults,” Harris said.
Harris has been teaching her for eight years after graduating from Armstrong. She wants her students to love school.
“They are so excited when they learn something new, it makes me excited to see that. To see what I taught them and that they are applying it on a regular basis,” Harris said.
“Mrs. Harris has gone above and beyond in the classroom situation, especially this year,” Principal Sharon Draeger said. “She is engaging, her kids love her, storytime is bigger than just a book, brings joy to it, her reading stories.”
“Enjoy it, Enjoy the moment. Realize they are there to learn from you. They are looking up to you. You are that role model for them,” Harris said.
