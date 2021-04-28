Wednesday | Warmer weather building in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool and clear morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s around the Metro. Under sunshine, we’ll warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s by early afternoon an temperatures are forecast to peak in the lower 80s across inland Chatham County this afternoon.
The forecast remains dry and mostly sunny with a breeze averaging 5 to 10 MPH. Get outside and enjoy it! Temperatures cool back into the upper 70s and lower 80s through the evening ride home and dinner-time.
It’ll be nice for an outdoor dinner, tonight. Temperatures bottom-out in the 60s this evening and tonight. Thursday is forecast to be even warmer; some communities may top 90°.
Friday will be warm, as well, with scattered rain in the forecast. Only spotty rain is in the weekend forecast ahead of a - possible - increase in rain early next week.
Much hotter weather may build in by the middle of next work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
