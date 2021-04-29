BCSO searching for missing, endangered St. Helena Island man

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered elderly man from St. Helena Island.
Officials say family members of 75-year-old Charles Jefferson reported him missing from his Toomer Road home Thursday morning. They say around 7 a.m., Jefferson left his home on foot and has not returned. His family is concerned for his safety because he has a medical condition.
Jefferson is described as African-American, 5′11″, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was not wearing his glasses when he left his home Thursday morning.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.
