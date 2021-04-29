Chatham Co. mask mandate to stay in place even with CDC guidance changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite changes to the CDC’s masking guidance, Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis says nothing will change for their mask mandate.
While the current order is set to expire Friday, he signed a new one Thursday that will go into effect so there is no lapse.
He says he takes a lot of advice into consideration before making the decision from doctors, agencies and more.
He feels its too soon to change course. Especially as only 25 percent of Chatham County is vaccinated.
He feels the mandate protects people.
“I urge all of Chatham County to keep their masks on, but get that vaccination. Let’s get vaccinated, you heard the president last night, get the vaccination. We need to come better than 25 percent and so that’s why the plans are, in fact I have it here on my desk now. I am going to sign it back in and it’s going to be required until we do better,” said Chairman Ellis.
Chairman Ellis says his hope is that within the next month people will learn the facts, be vaccinated and help bring our community to a safe spot where we can take off the masks and no mandate is needed.
