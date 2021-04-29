Effingham County working to build a more diverse workforce

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County is starting to have some serious conversations about bringing more diversity to the region.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Effingham County has a population of just over 64,000. Of those tens of thousands of people, 81% are white, 14% are black, and only 1% are Asian. Comparing those numbers with surrounding counties shows Effingham County has the least diverse population.
Effingham County leaders want this to be a safe place where people feel comfortable being themselves and say it all starts with education.
The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosts annual conferences in Savannah but is expanding to Effingham County for the first time on Thursday, April 29. A growing community and a workforce shortage are causing Effingham County to take steps to be more inclusive.
A number of speakers with a wide range of backgrounds and experiences will speak to the leaders of the community during the conference.
“The SIDC is always looking at ways that we can join together from one county to the next to partner to see how we can build and greet these new families that are coming in. The education part of it is what we all need from the leadership all the way down to the family that is getting ready to send their children to school,” said Tina Browning, Savannah Interagency Diversity Council Treasurer, Diversity Event Chair.
This is the first of what leaders say will be many opportunities to learn more about diversity and inclusion in the community.
Thursday’s diversity and inclusion conference will start at 8:30 a.m. at Compassion Christian Church in Rincon.
