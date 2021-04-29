Family, friends join search for missing 23-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man.
According to the police report, Charles Vinson was last seen early Monday morning near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gwinnett Street.
Vinson is described in the police report as a 6′2″ and he weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Family and friends were in the area where he was last seen searching for any information they could find that might lead them to his location.
They say it’s not like him not to contact his friends or family.
“If anyone has any information, just know that this guy is loved. He has a family, he has a daughter. We need him,” said his mother Rolanda Vinson.
Vinson’s mother says that friends and family were able to find his phone while searching the area.
They gave it to the Savannah police in hopes it will help in the investigation.
