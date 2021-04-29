Improvisation is key for SMF Jazz Academy spring performance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In true jazz fashion, organizers had to improvise when it came to putting on a spring concert for the Savannah Musical Festival Jazz Academy.
A virtual concert set for Friday, April 30, will feature more than 25 Savannah-Chatham County fifth through twelfth graders performing jazz standards. They recorded their performance at the Kehoe Iron Works building Trustees’ Garden with students spaced out around the room.
The Jazz Academy is open to SCCPSS students who don’t have jazz bands offered at their school. It launched as a pilot program in January 2020. The students performing in this virtual concert had very little, if any, contact with each other while taking the course.
The SMF Jazz Academy organizers say running this program during a pandemic created plenty of logistical hurdles but the students rose to the challenge.
You can watch the performance on the Savannah Music Festival Facebook page on April 30 at 7:00 p.m. RSVP by clicking here.
