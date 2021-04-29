Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-29-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a bright beautiful day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Most cities away from the islands are in the middle 80s. Sunset is at 8:04pm with temperatures near 79°. High pressure in the Atlantic and low pressure inland could cause some breezy southwest winds with gusts of 20-25 mph.
We’re tracking a cold front for Friday. We’ll start relatively warm 64°-69° inland to the coast, winds will shift from the west to northwest and become breezy, cloudy, but the rain chances remain low. An isolated brief shower is possible but it shouldn’t ruin any plans. Highs will reach the middle 80s before the front passes in the evening.
Daybreak Saturday: 57 with a coolish northeast breeze, mix of sun and clouds, high 78°
Sunday: 60/82 mostly sunny
Monday through Tuesday will be mostly dry and approaching 90° each afternoon. Watching a strong cold front approach Wednesday/Thursday with the threat of thunderstorms, but will drop us out of the 90s after it passes.
MARINE... Friday: SW winds 10-15ft, becoming 10kt in the afternoon, seas 2-3 feet. Friday night W winds 10kt, becoming N with gusts to 20kt after midnight. Saturday: NE winds 15-20kt, becoming E 10-15kt in the afternoon, seas 3-4 feet.
Stay Safe!
~JErtle
