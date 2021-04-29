Joe Cunningham hosts first campaign rally in SC governor campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former United States Representative Joe Cunningham officially kicked off his campaign for governor on Wednesday night in Charleston.
The event was held at Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston and was the first stop in Cunningham’s campaign tour that is planned to hit all 46 counties in South Carolina.
In his first formal campaign event since announcing his candidacy, Cunningham outlined his ideas for South Carolinians including his plans for education, infrastructure and climate change.
During the speech, Cunningham spoke to confidently to supporters about how his campaign for governor can find the same success that he found in his 2018 House of Representatives election that flipped a long held republican seat.
“We won then and we’re going to do it again,” Cunningham said.
