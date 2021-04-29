Long County has lowest COVID vaccination rate in Southeast Georgia

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While the COVID-19 vaccine supply remains high in Georgia, health officials say the demand is low. They believe it is partly due to vaccine hesitancy.
The vaccination rate in Long County, Ga. is far below the state average of 25 percent.
Dr. Lawton Davis, the director of the Coastal Health District, says they are seeing a vaccine hesitancy in most rural counties. In Long County, data shows it has the lowest vaccination rate in Southeast Georgia.
Eight percent of Long County is fully vaccinated, according the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“It’s not good.” Upsetting news for Rosezena Baggs, who spent two months in the hospital with COVID-19.
“COVID is no joke. Okay? It’s just really not something to take chances with, because I honestly thought I was not coming home,” Baggs said.
She survived it, but two months out of the hospital she still has no sense of taste and she’s on oxygen.
If she could have, Baggs said she would have gotten her vaccine a few days after she was released from the hospital, but her doctor told her to wait as she was still recovering.
“But I made my appointment because I don’t want anything to get between me and getting my vaccine. So, May 18 I will sally right over to the health department and get my shot,” she said.
Baggs is hoping others in the Long County community will join her.
Dr. Davis’s hope is that at the six month mark of vaccine administration, those who are on the fence, which he says is about 40-45 percent of Georgians, will get their shot.
“As we accumulate more safety data and more efficacy data, some of that percentage will begin to accept the vaccine,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis says the benefits of the vaccine outweighs the limited risks.
