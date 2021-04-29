Ogeechee Tech building named for late state senator

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many from Bulloch, Evans and Screven counties and beyond gathered a short while ago to pay tribute to a longtime public servant.
State Senator Jack Hill’s name now hangs on a building on a campus he helped shape during his political career.
At Ogeechee Tech, they say it was a no-brainer to remember Jack Hill this way after he did so much to support the school and the region.
Family, friends, and former colleagues gathered as they named the Natural Resources Building for the longtime state senator. Speakers praised Hill’s efforts to help support education - from adult literacy to technical training and more.
Ogeechee Tech’s president estimated Hill had helped bring $50 million in construction to the school to help it grow and serve the region’s students.
“Jack was such a believer in, not only us at Ogeechee Technical College, but in higher education in general. And he fought for his district like no other,” OTC President Lori Durden said.
Others joked that Hill would have declined the honor out of modesty. But they wanted to remember what he did to shape generations to come.
Ogeechee Tech already remembers another former state senator, the late Joe Kennedy, who helped establish the school. They say Senator Hill carried on that legacy.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.