Rape Crisis Center hoping to change the conversation around sexual assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After reports came out about a sexual assault at a local grocery store, several feared for their safety.
Leaders at the Rape Crisis Center say the situation was troubling, and raised concerns for other victims who could be triggered by the event.
It was a typical Tuesday night at Kroger off Ogeechee Road when customers heard a scream alerting them to a sexual assault that occurred in the women’s restroom. Police say a complete stranger followed a woman into the bathroom and assaulted her.
”It is an unusual situation. It’s very unusual, but at the same time we’ve always known it could happen anywhere, it can happen to anybody and at any time if the person or the assailant feel that that person is vulnerable and they can take advantage of it,” said Executive Director Doris Williams.
Doris Williams is the executive Director of the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire. She says after public events like this we must shift our focus and conversation around sexual assault and ask better questions, less about the victim, but the suspect.
“We want to re-change the conversation to say what kind of society are we creating where people feel like they can overpower another person? Where are those connections, how can we bridge a gap between that. How can we decrease these numbers and not focus on so much telling people risk reduction, oh you know travel in pairs, make sure it’s a well lit area. Those do make people feel comfortable or more confident and more safe, but that’s not really attacking the issue.”
The fact this incident occurred during sexual assault awareness month proves just how much work there still is to be done. That’s something the Rape Crisis Center has been tackling.
“Sexual assault awareness month allows us the opportunity to highlight our programs and bring more focus on the issue and we are grateful for that, but the fight continues. Today on 29th of April, we have one more day of the month, but we will still be providing this service we will still be providing resources and we will still be trying to create a different culture in our community.”
Not only does the Rape Crisis center work towards prevention, they also are strong advocates for victims. They encourage people to reach out for help because they will listen and believe you.
If you need help, contact them on their 24-Hour Crisis Line at 912.233.7273.
The RCC will host their largest fundraiser of the year their gala virtually April 30th. You can support them by purchasing a ticket, proceeds will be used to support victims.
