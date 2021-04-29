Savannah Police employees on leave during investigation into ‘inappropriate meme’ shared about in-custody death case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Savannah Police Department employees are on administrative leave during an Internal Affairs investigation stemming from a text message sent by an officer.
According to the department, a commander became aware on Monday, April 26, of an inappropriate meme that was shared to a text message group of SPD employees. Chief Roy Minter contacted Internal Affairs and an investigation was started that same day.
An officer involved was immediately placed on leave. Internal Affairs has since placed a corporal and sergeant on leave because they had knowledge of the message, according to the department.
“This department takes the actions in this incident very seriously and is completely intolerant of insensitivity among its staff,” Chief Minter said in a statement. “I have instructed Internal Affairs to conduct a full and thorough investigation into this incident.”
An attorney representing the family of William Harvey state the message shared was related to Harvey’s case. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation preliminary investigation says Harvey committed suicide while in police custody in early April.
Investigators say at the time of his death, Harvey was in an interview room where he was being questioned in an aggravated assault investigation. The GBI report states an officer left the room and walked back in to find Harvey unconscious.
The attorney described the inappropriate message shared as a moving image that showed a Black man hanging himself.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
