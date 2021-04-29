SC reports highest one-day confirmed death total in April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the month of April Wednesday.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 28 people were confirmed to have died from the illness in Wednesday’s report.
Four of those deaths were in the Tri-County. One, in Berkeley County, was a middle-aged patient and the other three - one in Charleston County and two in Dorchester County - were elderly patients, DHEC said.
Data included 403 newly-confirmed cases, 277 probable cases and 10 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 480,361 confirmed cases, 96,278 probable cases, 8,337 confirmed deaths and 1,135 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 8,953 individual tests with a percent positive of 6.6%, up from 4.6% reported on Tuesday.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.3 million COVID-19 tests.
